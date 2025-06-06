An Aberystwyth man has been banned from the road for almost two years after pleading guilty to drink driving.
Sean Watts, of 12 Park Avenue appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.
The court heard that the 35-year-old was stopped while driving a Vauxhall Mokka on Terrace Road in Aberystwyth on 17 May.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Watts had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Watts from driving for 23 months and handed him a community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a victim fund surcharge of £114.
