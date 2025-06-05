The countdown is on for the Aberystwyth and Ceredigion County Show which will be held at Lovesgrove on Saturday, 14 June.
Sheep entries have surpassed all expectations and smashed the current record with over 800 exhibits entered.
Shân Evans, Sheep Secretary said: “We’ve been working hard to develop the sheep section over the past few years.
“We are delighted that we are holding three national breed shows and we are also a points show for several other breeds. In the Coloured Ryelands section we have attracted over 100 entries! We have also introduced new sections such as the North Country Cheviots, Shetland Sheep and Wool on the Hoof.”
Meanwhile, over in the equine and cattle section, organisers are accepting online entries up until the 12 June.
There are competitions for those that aren’t necessarily from a farming background. The Companion Canine Capers is a popular element of the Show, with plenty of “have a go” competitions, such as fastest recall and obstacle course in addition to the more traditional classes for both purebred and mixed breed dogs. Photography, art, eggs and a dedicated section for children’s competitions can be found in the tent, along with the traditional garden produce and cooking sections. These classes can be entered on the day.
Circus skills provided by Panic Circus, fairground and donkey rides are sure to keep the children entertained.
There will be a park and ride bus leaving Aberystwyth Bus Station every 30 minutes from 9.30am until 4pm.
Headline sponsor, Sinclair Group will have courtesy cars available to aid those with mobility issues from the free car parking to the main show field.
In the evening, popular Welsh language band, Bwncath, will headline, supported by Aeron Pughe a’r Band and local talent Gwi Jones.
