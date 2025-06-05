There are competitions for those that aren’t necessarily from a farming background. The Companion Canine Capers is a popular element of the Show, with plenty of “have a go” competitions, such as fastest recall and obstacle course in addition to the more traditional classes for both purebred and mixed breed dogs. Photography, art, eggs and a dedicated section for children’s competitions can be found in the tent, along with the traditional garden produce and cooking sections. These classes can be entered on the day.