A Llanybydder man who drove with both cannabis and cocaine in his system has been banned from the road by magistrates for more than two years.
Ayrton Wood, of 87 Bro Einon, appeared before Llanelli magistrates last week.
The court heard that the 28-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving an Audi A3 on the B4336 at Llanllwni on 6 September last year.
Blood tests showed that Wood had both cannabis and cocaine in his system exceeding the specified limits.
Magistrates disqualified Wood from driving for 28 months.
He was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
Wood must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.