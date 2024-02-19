A Dyffryn Paith man will stand trial later this year charged with assaulting a woman who he admitted stalking.
Lewis Morgan, of Penglanowen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 February.
The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty to the assault by beating of Lowri Reed on 10 April last year in Aberystwyth.
Morgan did admit a charge of stalking Ms Reed in Aberystwyth between 4 June and 2 September last year.
The court heard that Morgan installed a GPS tracker on her car, tracked her location, and sent her messages.
Morgan is now due stand to trial on the assault charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 April.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date,