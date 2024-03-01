AN Aberystwyth man accused of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour has been remanded in custody by magistrates.
Matthew Davies, of 34 South Road, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 28 February.
The 35-year-old is charged with “continuously engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive” by stopping his then partner seeing friends, “making constant phone calls and sending messages to the victim throughout the day to see where she is and who she is with”, “taking her phone and watch away from her so she can’t make phone calls and making her delete social media from her devices”, and “attending her work to check she was there,”
Davies offered no plea at the hearing.
The case was sent to Crown Court for trial.
Davies is next due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 28 March.
Magistrates remanded him in custody until that date due to the “strength of case” and the “nature and seriousness” of the alleged offence.