A man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court to deny making threats to kill to a man and a woman in Llanybydder.
Stephen Walters, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 February.
The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty to making threats to kill at an address in Heol y Gaer, Llanybydder towards Leighton Cartwright on 22 February.
He also pleaded not guilty to making threats to kill towards Joanna Davies at the same address on 27 February.
Walters also denied a charge of sending an offensive message in Llanybydder on 1 July 2022.
Walters is next due to appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 March for a further case management hearing.
Magistrates remanded Walters in custody until that hearing date.