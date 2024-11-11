An Aberystwyth 37-year-old will stand trial next month after pleading not guilty to a charge of stalking.
Ashley Ciminera, of Aberglasney Hall, 57 Marine Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 November.
The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty at the hearing to stalking Vivienne Ciminera in Felinfach between 22 and 31 October this year.
Ciminera is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 December and was remanded on conditional bail until that hearing date.