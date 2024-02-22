A Porthmadog man has been handed a community order after pleading guilty to assault, using threatening behaviour and being drunk and disorderly.
Aron Jones, of 69 Bod Elgan, Madog Street West, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 19 February.
The 43-year-old had pleaded guilty at a hearing in January to using threatening or abusive behaviour and the assault of Nia Wyn Jones at a bus stop at Pool Side, Caernarfon on 17 January.
At the hearing on 19 February, Jones also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Porthmadog on 16 January.
Jones was handed a 12 month community order for the assault charge to include four months of alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activities.
He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.
Jones was fined £80 each for the threatening behaviour and drink and disorderly charges.
He must also pay costs.