A Llanidloes woman who turned into the path of an oncoming car on the Llanidloes bypass causing injuries and extensive damage to both cars has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 30 July that Bronwen Eavns, of 12 Hafren Terrace, Newtown Road, was driving on the A470 Llanidloes bypass on 12 February when she turned right to enter the junction onto the B4518 but crossed into the path of an on-coming Audi.
The Audi driver sustained slight injuries while both cars sustained extensive damage.
Evans was found guilty of driving without due care and attention in her absence.
She was handed a fine of £660 and given six penalty points.
She must also pay £130 costs and a £264 surcharge.
