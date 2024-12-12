A Ponthirwaun man with previous convictions who refused to provide a specimen of breath to police has been banned from the road for five years and handed a suspended jail sentence.
Brian MacGiollabhain, of Trecwn, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 12 December.
The 59-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen to police in Aberystwyth on 13 June but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 60 months and handed him a 16 week jail sentence suspended for 24 months.
The court heard that MacGiollabhain had previous convictions and was involved in a collision.
He must also pay £400 in prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.