A FORMER Wales rugby union international originally from Ceredigion has been banned from the road by magistrates for 18 months after pleading guilty to driving while twice the legal drink drive limit.
Dafydd Jones, a former Aberaeron school pupil who now lives in Porthyryhd, Carmarthen, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 30 January.
The court heard that the 44-year-old was stopped while driving a Ford Ranger on the A40 at Bancyfelin on 11 January.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Jones had 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml in breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Jones, a former flanker for the Scarlets and Wales national team, was disqualified from driving for 18 months.
He was also fined £692.
Jones must also pay costs of £85 and a £277 surcharge.