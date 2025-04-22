Four men have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary following a high value burglary which occurred at about 9.30pm last night, Saturday, 12 April.
A large quantity of e-bikes, with an estimated value of over £150,000, was stolen from a property on the Glan Yr Afon Industrial Estate, Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth
Gavin Johnson, 39, Keith Johnson, 32, Gareth Corbett, 36, Wayne Dreisey, 40, all from the Birmingham area, have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.
They appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court on 19 April and have all been remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 19 May.
Another man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, and has been released on bail pending further investigations.