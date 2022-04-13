Four year driving ban for Tregaron man
Monday 18th April 2022 8:00 am
Aberystwyth Justice Centre
A TREGARON man has been banned from the road for four years after being found driving with cocaine in his system.
Aberystwyth magistrates heard last week that Jake Stewart, of Pantglas, was stopped by police on the A487 at Llanfarian on 25 September last year.
Blood tests showed he had cocaine in his system.
Magistrates disqualified the 33-year-old for 48 months, fined him £120, and he must pay £85 costs and £34 surcharge.
