An Aberystwyth man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Jamie Dutfield, of Middle Flat, 4 Penmaesglas Road, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 26 February.
The 43-year-old is charged with one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm at Maes y Mor in Aberystwyth on 23 February.
Dutfield entered no plea on the charge at the hearing.
Dutfield is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 28 March.
Magistrates remanded Dutfield in custody until that next hearing date.