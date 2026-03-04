A Glandyfi man who overtook cyclists on the A487 forcing oncoming traffic towards a verge has been fined for careless driving.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 3 March that Steven Phillips, of Lletynewydd, was driving a Hyundai i10 on the A487 at Bow Street on 8 August last year.

The 62-year-old conducted an overtake manoeuvre of two cyclists that was “made at an unsafe distance with on-coming vehicles travelling in the opposite lane.”

The court heard that the “oncoming vehicles were forced towards the verge” to allow Phillips to pass.

The incident was caught on a cyclist’s helmet camera.

Phillips was fined £440 and handed six penalty points.

He must also pay £130 costs and a £176 surcharge.