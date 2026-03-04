A Parcllyn careless driver who drove a damaged car after a crash has been fined by magistrates.
Pawel Wasiak, of O’r Diwedd, Plas Merlyn, Hillfield Road, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in an Audi A3 on the B4546 in St Dogmaels on 27 August.
He also admitted a charge of failing to stop after a road accident, as well driving the Audi when “the front of it was damaged, it did not have any lights on and it did not have a front number plate”.
Wasiak was fined £607 and handed eight penalty points.
He must also pay £130 costs and a £243 surcharge.
