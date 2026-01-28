A unique festival of audio visual exploration will take place at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

Trawsnewid: Transform returns on 6 and 7 February. This unique two-day festival, presented by Aberystwyth Arts Centre and FOCUS Wales, showcases Wales’ leading artists in an immersive blend of live music and cutting-edge visuals.

Experience a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and the vibrant cultural landscape of the west coast of Wales.

Expect cutting-edge visuals created by the artists themselves, transforming the Arts Centre into an immersive playground of sound and light.

Acts performing include Aberystwyth’s own Sgarmes, Ynys, Georgia Ruth, A Guy Called Gerald, Mowbird, Cymbient, Tai Haf, Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog and The Bug Club.

Tickets are available from Aberystwyth Arts Centre.