A JURY has ruled that a Llanilar paedophile who was found unresponsive in his prison cell died from 'misadventure' following a ten-day inquest hearing.
An inquest has heard that Jared Perry, 32, was found unresponsive in his prison cell at HMP Parc Prison in Bridgend on 30 October 2019 and never regained consciousness, dying in the Princess of Wales Hospital on 3 November.
The inquest was held at Pontypridd Coroners' Court and heard evidence from prison staff, from which the jury determined a failure of prison staff to observe Perry and highlighted a delay in transferring him to a mental health unit, along with the failure to remove an item from his cell that contributed to his death.
Jared Perry walked into Aberystwyth police station in 2018 and admitted to officers that he had sexually assaulted seven children, three of them when they were babies.
Perry, of Talar Deg, was jailed for 10 years in January 2019 by Judge Paul Thomas, who said that he was a “dangerous offender who posed an extremely high risk of sexually harming children in the future”.
Swansea Crown Court was told in 2019 that he made members of his family aware that he had committed child sex offences.
Perry promised “to change” but went on to sexually assault more children.
Judge Thomas said at the time of sentencing that those who were aware of Perry’s offending would have to live with their decision not to inform the police.
Perry’s barrister, Dean Pulling, said in 2019 he had been brought up in a deeply religious environment and had been driven by his conscience to confess.
Perry admitted 10 offences of indecent assault and sexual assault on children aged under 13 and was jailed for 17 years.
His mother Tracey Perry told the inquest that the family discovered Perry he had been abused when he was 8 – something which she said had a “huge impact” on him.
He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and prescribed antidepressants at the age of 17 which he took intermittently.
The inquest heard how his mental health deteriorated in prison, with one doctor saying he presented as psychotic and needed to be in a secure psychiatric unit months prior to his death.
The jury recorded a conclusion of misadventure to which a failure to undertake indicated observations, a delay to his transfer to a secure mental health unit, and failure to remove material as per procedure contributed.