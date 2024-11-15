A Lampeter man has been banned from the road for 22 months after admitting drink driving.
Connor Heaney, of 20 Maes y Deri, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 November.
The court heard that the 21-year-old failed to stop for a police officer while driving a BMW on Bryn Road in Lampeter on 19 October.
Checks and later breath tests showed that Heaney had 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Heaney from driving for 22 months and handed him fines of £438 for the drink driving charge and £292 for failing to stop.
He must also pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £292 victim fund surcharge.