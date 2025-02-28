A Lampeter man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 17 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of drug driving.
Connor Heaney, of 20 Maes y Deri, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The court heard that the 21-year-old was stopped by police while driving a BMW 1 Series on Bryn Road in Lampeter on 19 October last year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Heaney had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Heaney from driving for 17 months.
Heaney was also made the subject of a community order to include 50 hours of unpaid work.
No order was made for costs.