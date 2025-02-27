LIDL has submitted a planning application to build a store near Lampeter after receiving strong local support.
The proposed store is on the Carmarthenshire side of the boundary near Cwmann on Carmarthen Road.
Lidl says the new store would bring 40 new jobs to the area and its plans were backed by 91 per cent of people who took part in a consultation last year.
Supermarket rival Aldi spoke earlier this month of its frustration over delays to its plans to build a store at Pontfaen, first submitted in 2021, with Ceredigion planning officers recommending it be refused, saying there is no need for a new foodstore in Lampeter and that it would have an adverse impact on other shops in the area.
A decision will be made on the Aldi application in March.
The proposed Lidl store near Cwmann will be 1,334m², featuring a bakery, car park with electric charging points and customer toilets.
The new supermarket is also set to feature solar panels on the roof, helping power the store.
New landscaping around the car park will help screen the Lidl store from surrounding properties.
George Ledward, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, said: “We’re pleased to announce that our planning application has now been submitted and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who took the time to provide feedback on our plans.
“With 91% in favour, the response has been absolutely incredible.
“If planning is approved by Carmarthenshire Council, it will be the first discount food store in the town, providing the local community convenient access to our affordable offering.
“With many local residents currently travelling by car to other towns to do their weekly food shop, we recognise the clear need for a new supermarket in the area.”