Plans to turn a former hair salon in Lampeter into a café have been approved by Ceredigion County Council planners.
A change of use application was submitted to council planners to turn the former Andrew Price hair salon on Bridge Street into a café.
External alterations will be limited to the rear elevation at ground level, with the changes including replacement of a window opening with double french doors, which will lead from the cafe's internal seating area to the garden.
A door to existing toilet facilities, currently only accessible from the garden area, will be removed in order for the area to be internally incorporated within the extended kitchen space.
The plans were approved by planners subject to conditions.