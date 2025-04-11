A Lampeter drug driver has been banned from the road by magistrates for four years.
Sean Strain, of 30 Bryn yr Eglwys, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 9 April.
The court heard that the 43-year-old was stopped by police officers while driving a Vauxhall Astra van on the A485 at Llanio on 21 September last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Strain had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system.
Strain had pleaded guilty to the charge at an earlier hearing.
Magistrates disqualified Strain from driving for 48 months and handed him a community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.