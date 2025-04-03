A Lampeter learner driver who was caught driving a BMW on his own without insurance has been banned from the road by magistrates for six months.
Godknows Maphosa, of Flat 8, Y Deri, North Road, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.
The court heard that the 24-year-old was stopped while driving a BMW 320 on the A482 at Lampeter on 19 December.
Checks showed that Maphosa, who was unaccompanied in the car, only held a provisional licence.
There was also no insurance in force.
Magistrates handed Maphosa eight penalty points and disqualified him from driving for six months under the totting up procedure.
Maphosa was also handed a fine of £370 and must pay £110 costs and a £148 surcharge.