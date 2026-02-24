A Cambrian Harp School workshop saw world-renowned Welsh harpists, Robin Huw Bowen and Gareth Swindail Parry, and students of all ages gather on 21 February at the school’s studio and virtually.
Participants learnt Afon Gwy - The Wye River, from harpist Carwyn Tywyn.
The Cambrian Harp Festival on 15 and 16 May sees the school welcoming gifted Irish harpist, Luke Webb.
The opening concert on 15 May will showcase exceptional performances of Harp School students supporting the Llanrhystud Chorale.
Workshops and a grand gala concert will take place on 16 May.
Cambrian Harps will also perform on St David’s Day at the Falcondale Hotel, Lampeter for a an extra special Sunday Lunch.
Visit www.discovertheharp.com for more information.
