A Llanybydder woman who took a vehicle in Lampeter without the owner’s consent has been banned from the road for a year and handed a community order.
Claire Holland, of 1 Gwynfryn Terrace, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 February.
The 48-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in Lampeter on 28 June last year.
She also admitted charges of driving without a licence and insurance.
Magistrates disqualified Holland from driving for 12 months and handed her a community order to include drug and mental health treatment and rehabilitation activities.
Holland was also fined £80.
She must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
