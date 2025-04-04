A Lampeter woman who called emergency services three times in one day “without a genuine need” has been fined by magistrates for breaching a criminal behaviour order.
Sandra Evans, of 4 Mount Walk, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.
The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 February last year by calling emergency services three times without there being a genuine need on 15 March this year.
Magistrates handed Evans a fine of £80.
She was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.