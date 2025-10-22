A Llanfair Clydogau man has admitted careless driving but will stand trial later this year after denying charges of failing to report a road accident and failing to stop.

James Alexander Sharp, of Gwarffynnon, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 21 October.

The 53-year-old pleaded not guilty to failing to stop and failing to report a road accident in Ciliau Aeron on 29 May.

Sharp pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of driving without due care and attention.

Sharp is due to stand trial on the failing to stop and failing to report charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 1 December.

He will be sentenced for the careless driving charge following the conclusion of the trial.