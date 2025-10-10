An 82-year-old from St Dogmaels has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving in Carmarthenshire.
Colin Channing, of 6 Awel y Mor, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 9 October.
The 82-year-old is charged with dangerous driving on the A48 at Nantycaws on 20 January this year.
No plea was entered on the charge.
Channing is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 10 November.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
