A man who twice assaulted his vulnerable father has been jailed.
Martin Kusnierik, of no fixed abode, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on 15 October after being found guilty of assault causing physical harm and assault by beating.
In February Kusnierik pinned his father down and pressed his elbow into his chest with force.
On another occasion, the 36-year-old hit his father causing him to groan in pain.
Kusnierik was jailed for 15 months.
He was also handed a five-year restraining order protecting the victim.
Detective Constable Peter Hooker said: “Kusnierik attacked a vulnerable elderly man when he should have been there to care for him.
“He then tried to defend his actions instead of admitting to and showing remorse for the assaults.”
