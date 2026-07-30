A Llangeitho woman has admitted driving without a licence and refusing a drug test.

Hannah Hopkinson, of Ty Jubilee, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 July.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to driving a Skoda Octavia without a licence on the A487 at Llanfarian on 11 July this year.

Hopkinson also pleaded guilty to charges of failing to provide a specimen of blood to police on the same day as well as refusing to provide a specimen for a drug test at Aberystwyth Police Station.

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Hopkinson will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 August.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.