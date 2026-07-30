A man who scaled a roof of an Aberystwyth property after police turned up to reports of a domestic altercation has been held in custody.
Dyfed-Powys Police said officers attended a property in the Parc Graig Glais area of Aberystwyth, at 10.30pm last night [Wednesday, 29 July] following a report of a domestic altercation at the property.
A police spokesperson said: “Whilst ongoing negotiations were in place to liaise with a 29-year-old man suspected to be involved, he made his way onto the roof of the property.
“Police remained at the location, alongside other emergency services, whilst specialist negotiators engaged with him.
“At around 10.30am this morning [Thursday, 30 July] the incident was ended with the man safely off the roof of the property.”
“The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of domestic related non-fatal strangulation and currently remains in police custody.”
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