A man who scaled a roof of an Aberystwyth property after police turned up to reports of a domestic altercation has appeared in court charged with intentional strangulation, assault and criminal damage.
Alex Smith, of Parc Graig Glais, Upper Queen’s Road, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.
As the Cambrian News reported, Dyfed-Powys Police said attended a property in the Parc Graig Glais area at 10.30pm on Wednesday, 29 July following a report of a domestic altercation.
A police spokesperson told the Cambrian News that “whilst ongoing negotiations were in place to liaise” with 29-year-old Smith, he “made his way onto the roof of the property.”
Police remained at the location, alongside other emergency services, while specialist negotiators engaged with him.
Smith was safely taken off the roof at 10.30am the next day [30 July].
Smith was then arrested and later charged with assault and intentional strangulation of a woman as well as the criminal damage of various household items during the incident.
Smith was remanded on custody by Llanelli magistrates and is next due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for a bail hearing and further case management on 5 August.
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