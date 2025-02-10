A Llangybi man has been banned from the road for four years after being caught driving while more than four times the legal drink-drive limit.
Tomos Cope, of 2 Rhydlanfair, Ceincoed Bungalows, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 6 February.
The court heard that the 33-year-old was stopped while driving on the A485 at Alltwalis on Boxing Day last year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Cope had 142 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Cope was disqualified from driving for 48 months and handed a community order to include 195 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.