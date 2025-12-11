A Cardigan woman will stand trial next year accused of damaging CCTV cameras.

Moira Maines, of 50 St Mary Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 December.

The 60-year-old is charged with damaging CCTV at a flat on St Mary Street on 4 and 10 July this year.

Maines is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.