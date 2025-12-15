A Dol-y-Bont man will be sentenced next year after being found guilty following a trial of using threatening behaviour.
Philip Turner-Wright, of Bryndderwen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for trial on 11 December.
The 75-year-old pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 October to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause harassment or distress to David Billingsley in Dol-y-Bont on 2 May this year.
Turner-Wright was found guilty by magistrates following the trial.
Magistrates adjourned the case and Turner-Wright is due to be sentenced for the offence at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 February.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.
