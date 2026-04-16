A Llanidloes driver who overtook on a blind bend into the path of an oncoming vehicle has been fined by magistrates for careless driving.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 15 April that Matthew Keil, of 3 Bethel Street, was driving on the A470 between Llanidloes and Newtown on 23 August last year.
The court heard that the 41-year-old “overtook on a blind bend when there was an oncoming vehicle” and then “continued to overtake a further three vehicles.”
Sentencing him for driving without due care and attention, magistrates fined Keil £369 and endorsed his driving licence with seven penalty points.
Keil must also pay prosecution costs of £130 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £148.
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