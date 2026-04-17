Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged collision at the SheUltra event on the Llyn Peninsula on Saturday, 11 April.
The incident, on the B4413 in Mynytho at around 3pm, involved a white van and a female pedestrian who was watching the race.
The driver initially stopped but then left the scene.
PC Kelly Mitchell said: “We are appealing to the driver to make contact with us, as well as anyone else who witnessed the incident.
“Additionally, we are appealing to anyone with footage of the incident or the vehicle involved to get in touch.
“Anybody with information that could assist our investigations should contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000288384.”
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