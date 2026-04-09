A Llanidloes woman has been fined by magistrates for careless driving.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 8 April that Sara Roxanne Jones, of 109 Dolgwenith, was charged with driving without due care and attention on Long Bridge Street in Llanidloes on 2 November last year.
Magistrates fined the 38-year-old £614 and handed her six penalty points on her licence.
She must also pay £130 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £246.
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