A Llanidloes woman has been fined by magistrates for careless driving.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 8 April that Sara Roxanne Jones, of 109 Dolgwenith, was charged with driving without due care and attention on Long Bridge Street in Llanidloes on 2 November last year.

Magistrates fined the 38-year-old £614 and handed her six penalty points on her licence.

She must also pay £130 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £246.