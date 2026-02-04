A Llanidloes man will stand trial in April after denying a charge of being in charge of a car while above the alcohol limit.
Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 2 February heard an update on the case of Colin Gledrie, of 17 Hafrenydd, Highgate Street.
At a hearing in December, the 67-year-old denied being in charge of a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit near Llanidloes on 17 November this year.
Gledrie was due to stand trial at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 2 February, but magistrates have now moved the trial date to 20 April.
Gledrie was remanded on unconditional bail until the trial date.
