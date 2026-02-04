A Pwllheli man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny charges of using threatening behaviour and breaching a criminal behaviour order.
Daniel Griffiths, of Dafarn Hir, Llannor, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 February.
The 52-year-old pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour with intent to cuase fear of violence towards Karl Gray in Pwllheli on 24 June last year.
Griffiths is also charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order on the same day, made by Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 30 January 2023.
Griffiths is due to stand trial on the charges at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 10 April.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that date.
