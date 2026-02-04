An Aberystwyth woman has been found not guilty of a charge of entering an Aberystwyth address that was subject to a closure order.
Rosemary Linseele, of 13 Y Fron, Corporation Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for a planned trial on 29 January.
The 49-year-old pleaded not guilty at a hearing in October to contravening a closure order by entering 4 Penmaesglas Road in Aberystwyth on 14 May.
Dyfed-Powys Police applied for a closure order to stop anti-social behaviour and disorder at the property that was granted by magistrates in April after police said officers attended the address 146 times in 2024.
Prosecutors offered no evidence, and the case against Linseele was dismissed at the trial hearing.
