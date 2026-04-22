The case against a Llanidloes man who denied a charge of being in charge of a car while above the alcohol limit has been dismissed following a trial date.
Colin Gledrie, of 17 Hafrenydd, Highgate Street, stood trial at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 20 April.
At a hearing in December, the 67-year-old denied being in charge of a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit near Llanidloes on 17 November last year.
The case was dismissed with no evidence offered at the hearing.
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