A Llan Ffestiniog woman has been found guilty following a trial of assault and using violence to enter a building.
Christine Sharman, of Ty Kate, Penybryn, appeared for trial before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 17 April.
The 69-year-old pleaded not guilty at an earlier to a charge of using violence to secure entry to a property in Llan Ffestiniog on 25 July last year.
Sharman had earlier pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Llan Ffestiniog on the same day.
Sharman was found guilty of the using violence to secure entry charge following the trial.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Sharman will be sentenced at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 11 May.
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