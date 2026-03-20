A Llanon man has been handed a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to an unprovoked assault on a police officer.

Andrew Wright, of Noddfa, Stryd Fawr, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 March.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Llanon on 18 May last year.

Magistrates handed Wright a 24 week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Magistrates said the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Wright “has a flagrant disregard for people and their property” and that it was an “unprovoked” assault on a police officer.

Wright was also handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.

He must also pay costs of £85.