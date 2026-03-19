Holiday let operators in Wales will have to get license and meet strict safety rules from 2029 after a Welsh Government ‘Airbnb law’ was passed in the Senedd.
The bill will make it an offence to provide or offer self-catering, self-contained properties without a license, with ministers able to add other types of accommodation later.
Providers will face fines for non-compliance and be required to pay a fee for their license.
A public register of all licensed properties would also be established.
All adverts for visitor accommodation, including on online platforms, will need to clearly display the property’s official registration number or face a fine.
The bill also sets legal standards for fire, electrical and gas safety, with rules on carbon monoxide alarms and public liability insurance.
Such mandatory standards would become an implied term in the contract between the provider and the visitor, giving guests a direct contractual right to a safe property.
Under the shake-up, Welsh ministers will also be given powers of enforcement, including to enter and inspect properties as well as issue penalty notices for offences.
The Welsh Government said the bill will “support the development of tourism in Wales and improve visitor accommodation.”
Mark Drakeford, the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, said: "I am pleased this Bill has passed.
“It’s a significant step towards attracting visitors to Wales, knowing that accommodation meets the standards they would expect.
"Many providers already do the right things, and this Bill creates fair competition that protects both visitors and responsible businesses.
“I look forward to seeing the positive difference it will make to tourism in Wales."
The licensing scheme is likely to start in 2029 and will build on the national register of visitor accommodation providers to create a publicly available directory of visitor accommodation.
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