A man has been jailed for stealing more than £1,000 during the burglary of an Aberystwyth pub.
Martin Ward, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 March.
The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to the burglary of Yr Hen Orsaf Wetherspoons pub in Aberystwyth on 21 January last year.
The court heard that £1,050 was stolen during the burglary.
Ward - who the court heard was already serving a lengthy jail sentence for other offences – was handed an 18 week prison sentence by magistrates.
Magistrates said Ward had a “flagrant disregard for people and their property.”
Ward must pay £700 in compensation as well as £85 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.