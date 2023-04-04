A LLANON pensioner has appeared in court charged with the sexual assault of a girl aged 14 and 15.
Gwilym Morgan, of 4 Cylch y Llan, Stryd yr Eglwys, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 5 April.
The 75-year-old is charged with two counts of sexual assault by intentionally touching of a 15-year-old girl on Saturday, 26 February last year.
Morgan is also charged with one count of sexual assault by intentionally touching of a 14-year-old girl between 1 July 2021 and 21 December 2021.
Morgan entered no pleas at the hearing in Aberystwyth.
Morgan is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 3 May for a plea and trial management hearing.
Morgan was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until the Crown Court hearing date, with an order not to have any unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 16.