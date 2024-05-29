A Llanon man caught speeding at 84 mph near Synod Inn has been banned from the road by magistrates for “repeat offending”.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 28 May that Christopher James Smith, of Roselea, was clocked by police laser travelling at 84mph in a Range Rover Evoque on the 60mph stretch of the A486 at Post Bach, Synod Inn on 1 October last year.
Magistrates handed Smith six penalty points on his driving licence and disqualified him from driving for six months “due to repeat offending.”
Magistrates also handed him a fine of £250.
Smith must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £90 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £100.