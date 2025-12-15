A Ffair Rhos man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 17 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drink driving charge.
David Owen, of Ty’n Ddol, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 December.
The court heard that the 31-year-old was stopped while driving on the B4343 at Tregaron on 22 November this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Owen had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Owen from driving for 17 months and handed him a fine of £230.
Owen must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £92.
